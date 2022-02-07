A teenager has been charged after Nottingham Forest players were assaulted during FA Cup tie against Leicester City yesterday.

Cameron Toner, aged 19, of Leicester, has been charged with three counts of common assault and going onto a playing area at a football match.

He has been released on conditional bail, including a condition not to attend any football stadium on the date of any live football match.

Toner is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 24.

The incident happened in the first half of yesterday’s match played at the City Ground.

Assistant chief constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We continue to work closely with both football clubs who are supporting our investigation following this incident.

“Violence at football matches will not be tolerated. In this case Leicester City has said the individual involved will be subject to a life-time ban from all Leicester City fixtures at home and away.