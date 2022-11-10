Manager Andy Ingle calls on Hucknall Town to make better starts to games after rusty win at struggling Harrowby United

That made it seven wins from eight UCL Division One games for the Yellows but Ingle is demanding more from his players as they returned from a two-week break with signs of early rust.

Leading 3-1, Hucknall conceded seven minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish and Ingle said: “It was a bit nerve-racking but we got there in the end.

“We just made hard work of it. We should have been better than we were, but I did say the break could work against us and I think it did as we were very slow starting.

Craig Westcarr penalty made it 3-1 on Saturday.

“At half-time we said we just need to work harder. It wasn't good enough.

“We told them afterwards that is now two games in which we have had a slow start and we have to start taking control right from the start and they all agreed, so we will be looking to do that this weekend.

“It wasn't all negative but we have set certain standards.”

Hucknall's position in the table will be boosted by the withdrawal from the league of Blidworth Welfare.

Ingle said: “It changes the landscape quite considerably. They have been struggling to raise teams and cancelling games which has earned them fines as well.

“We haven't played them yet, but anyone who has, the games and points will be null and void.

“That will lift us a place and a point ahead of one of our nearest rivals and the gap below us will be slightly bigger because of that too.”

At Harrowby, Kieran Knight gave Hucknall the lead on 10 minutes when a second ball fell kindly for him in the box and he lashed home off the post from close range.

But Louis Kinnerley was beaten by a good header as the home side levelled on 33 minutes.

Hucknall restored their lead three minutes after the break when Louis Tomlinson curled in a superb cross from from the left and Knight made no mistake with his header.

After Harrowby had hit the bar, Hucknall were then awarded a penalty when Joe Butler was brought down and Craig Westcarr netted from the spot on 73 minutes.

Harrowby didn't give up and hit a post before pulling a goal back on 83 minutes, but their hopes ended five minutes later as they had a man sent off for a second booking after his foul on Aaron Lamb.

On Saturday the Yellows are at Saffron Dynamo and Ingle added: “It will be an interesting one as they have had a change of management and the new management has won two out of two.

“I remember them from last year and they're a good footballing side.