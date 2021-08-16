Manager Nigel Clough pledges Mansfield Town will be on front foot  away from home ahead of Colchester clash

Stags boss Nigel Clough - away promise.

Stags headed south this afternoon with two home wins out of two under their belts to face a Colchester side with only a point from their opening two.

Boss Clough said: “That's one of the things we tried to do towards the end of last season – try to play the same way away from home.

“We are certainly not set up to go away from home and defend for 89 minutes and try to nick a goal. We will be as positive as we can.

“If you think back to some of the away performances like the final day against Port Vale or even at Salford in the defeat, first half we were very good indeed.

“The key will be not giving daft goals away and can we finish some of our chances? I always fancy us to create chances but it's can someone finish them?”

Colchester had a difficult season last time around but Clough expects much better this season.

“I think Colchester will fare much, much better this term,” he said.

“I think I remember reading that last season it was a bit of a strategy that they took a bit of a gamble and released players, going with a young inexperienced squad for the last few months.

“They thought they had enough to stay up and then would put some resources into this season.

“The first part of the plan worked – they stayed up and I think they have signed some excellent players.

“They've brought in four from Ipswich Town who have played in the Championship. They would improve any League Two side.

“I think they are just finding their way now.”

He added: “Newport manager Mike Flynn said on Saturday they had brought 13 players in and were a work in progress. We have brought in eight - most teams have had a big turnover in the summer.