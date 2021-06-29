Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop so excited to join Mansfield Town on loan

New Stags keeper Nathan Bishop.

The 21-year-old will link up with Stags after spending some of pre-season at Old Trafford and said: “I am delighted and I am really excited about what the season has to come for me – it was definitely a move I couldn't wait for.

“The manager, the promise, the excitement around the club – everything.

“I have been here. I have seen the games. I know what it's about. I have watched clips. I can't wait to put on the shirt.”

Explaining why Mansfield looked a great move, he said: “It's the desire.

“The club is going in the right direction. It's going up and up since the gaffer came in in November. That's all that matters

“I definitely wanted to go out on loan. I am a young keeper and I needed the games. That was the most important thing, to develop my career.”

Bishop is loving life at United after his January 2020 move from Southend United, where he played 30 League One games.

“It's been incredible,” he smiled. “It's been a whirlwind of a journey. And it hasn't stopped. It's been outstanding – what a club to be at.

“It is intense and you are constantly learning every single day and every single minute.

“The coaching staff, the players – every individual wants to teach you something. It's like school again and learning every day is the most exciting thing and developing as a keeper.

“You learn tactical and technical things but how to be a good human being as well really – how to carry yourself. They're at the top end and they are great, great people.

“I was always around fourth or fifth choice and on the odd occasion was lucky enough to be third choice.

“I made it onto the bench in the Premier League and Europa League – that alone was a great experience.”

Bishop was thrown in for a Southend debut at 18 and said: “It gave me the ability to mature a bit earlier at Southend – or I hope that's what it gave me.

“I had to grow up, being thrown in at the deep end and be ready to see what the league has to give.

“It gave me the experience to learn to hold my own – boys that have played in the league for 15 years coming up against you, bullying you or giving you a hard time.

“You have to learn to adapt to that and you've got to know how to give some back and hold your own.”

He added: “I am loud. Just being a character and keeping the ball out of the net, they're the most important things to me, however it's done.”

On ambitions for his time at Mansfield, he said: “I'd like to hope I'd be number one. I want to get games in. I am really passionate for the club and I will give everything I've got.

“I want to lead and I want to help people and be helped. I want people to teach me and lead me through.

“It was definitely about coming to get games but it was about coming to put a stamp on myself and learn my trade, really improve myself as a goalie and help Mansfield, be a part of the community and improve myself.

“I am expecting League Two to be tough and competitive. I expect passion and desire from all the clubs and the fans.”

He continued: “There is plenty for me to develop. There is always room for improvement. Going on and playing minutes, learning to hold onto wins and clean sheets. Learning to mature and help the team.

“It's so exciting to be playing in front of fans. To come to a club like Mansfield is not something you can turn down.

“I know Macca (Stephen McLaughlin) from Southend and he was telling me it was a top club and a top place to be.