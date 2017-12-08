Mansfield miss out on Sky Bet awards after nominations

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans and skipper Zander Diamond missed out on the awards when the Sky Bet League Two Manager and Player of Month awards for November were revealed this morning.

Both were among the nominations this week but Luton Town boss Nathan Jones scooped the manager award while Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge took the player accolade.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprised former Ipswich Town manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ EFL League expert Don Goodman; EFL marketing director Drew Barrand, League Managers’ Association Director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Mikey Mumford

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprised Goodman; EFL communications director Mark Rowan, Dixon and Mumford.