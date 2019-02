Sometimes it's a youngster who goes on to find fame elsewhere and other times it can be a well known face on the way down - here are 10 players who wore the Amber & Blue only once, can you remember them?

1. GARY BRAZIL (12/08/86) Current Forest academy manager Brazil played for Stags while on trial from Preston in a 3-0 home County Cup semi-final win over Notts County but failed to win a deal from Ian Greaves. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. DANNY WALLACE (07/08/95) Sadly, the struggling former Manchester United star failed to impress as a sub in a home 2-0 County Cup semi-final loss to Notts County, eventually discovering he had multiple sclerosis. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. IMRE VARADI (12/08/95) The talented but fading maverick journeyman turned out for Stags at Fulham in a 4-2 Division Three defeat at Fulham on the opening day of the season. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. STEVE CHERRY (08/08/98) Former Notts County keeper Cherry played 542 games in all divisions, but just one for Stags on non-contract in a 3-0 Division Three defeat at Brentford. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more