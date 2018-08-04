Mansfield Town accept Lee Angol bid from Grimsby - and David Flitcroft sets the record straight over Danny Rose saga

Boss David Flitcroft tonight confirmed Mansfield Town have accepted a bid for Lee Angol from Grimsby Town.

The striker has been subject to transfer interest over the last week and was left out of Saturday’s 3-0 opening day win over Newport County.

Flitcroft said: “We have accepted a bid from Grimsby and they are currently working on that.

“Lee has had the weekend off to think about the move so we will know more on Monday or Tuesday on that. It might progress on Monday or it might not.”

And he also spoke of his disappointment at what he described as the personal nature of comments made by the club interested in buying Danny Rose.

“The Danny Rose situation was turning into a media cirucs, the bid we received is not good enough and if he wants to move then it will be at the chairman’s valuation and no-one elses.

“The stuff that came out from the club who bid for him is disappointing. I try to remain professional, but when the comments made are personal against me it is important I set the record straight.

“I have nothing but admitiatiuon for Danny. I signed him for Bury for good money, I got promoted with him and spent time in Spain with him.

“In League One when I was at bury I sold him to Mansfield so he would get game time.

“He has been outstanding at Mansfield and see him as a main man not a third choice striker. I have had a fantastic relationship with him and have played him in all the games when he has been available.

“If he moves on and goes on to be a success I would like to think I haved played a part in his career and that success,

“I think its important the truth is told when there is a personal attack.”