Mansfield Town ace Otis Khan determined to keep the shirt after recall

Recalled Mansfield Town midfielder Otis Khan said he was determined to keep his shirt after a good display in today’s thrilling 2-2 draw with visiting Morecambe.

Stags again had to come back from 2-0 down with Khan prominent after replacing the suspended Jacob Mellis.

“I was happy with my own display, though I can do a bit more,” he smiled.

“I want to get involved with goals and assists and make sure I am getting those crucial winners for the team.

“I want to keep the shirt. I am as hungry as every to stay in the team. I want to get a good run in the team and do well every time I put that shirt on.”

He added: “The second half was a lot more enjoyable to play in – we all know the first half wasn’t good enough. We should start games, especially at home, on the front foot – but we didn’t.

“Conceding those goals in the manner we did is not good enough. We need to be better in both boxes.

“If we start games like that against better opposition, the game will be done inside half an hour.

“The gaffer went mad at half-time – and deservedly so. That got the lads going and from the first whistle we were on the front foot and had that momentum. We were then the best team.

“We had the chances to win it. We know we will score in each games, it’s just stopping conceding them.”