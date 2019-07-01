Mansfield Town add home friendly with Stockport County to schedule

Mansfield Town have added a visit by National League side Stockport County to their pre-season friendly schedule on Saturday, 27th July (3pm).

The Hatters were promoted back to the National League last season after winning the National League North title.

The Stags will welcome Stockport for the friendly after a run of three home matches against Championship opposition, against Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Ticket prices for all pre-season matches at One Call Stadium are set at £10 for adults, and £5 for seniors (65+) and under-18s.

Tickets for our pre-season matches are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 01623 482 482 (option 1), visiting the ticket office on Quarry Lane, or online via stagstickets.co.uk.