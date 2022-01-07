Mansfield Town again miss out on Sky Bet Player and Manager awards for second month in a row
For a second month in a row Mansfield Town picked up Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month and Manager of the Month nominations - but again failed to win either.
Stags boss Nigel Clough lost out to Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon for the Manager accolade while John-Joe O'Toole was beaten by Rochdale's Jake Beesley for the Player award.
However, Stags fans will hope the fabled 'Manager of the Month curse' will strike on Saturday after Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder took the Championship accolade ahead of this weekend's big FA Cup tie at the One Call Stadium.
Boro also took the Player award with Isaiah Jones the winner.
The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprised former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL communications director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies with Goodman, Rowan and Davies selecting Player of the Month.