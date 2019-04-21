Mansfield Town already lining up summer signings as promotion battle nears climax

While Mansfield focus on the final leg of their promotion chase, behind the scenes there are already discussions ongoing on summer recruitment.

With Greg Abbott appointed head of football operations mid-season, it has taken some of the recruitment legwork away from manager David Flitcroft, allowing him to concentrate on coaching.

But Flitcroft assured fans players had been identified and discussions begun as the club slowly improves its scouting system.

“As a club we are looking. We have been out there non-stop,” he said.

“There are some good agents who respect time and go out their way to meet you which we have been doing. Greg (Abbott) has been massive in that by taking the work load off me in funnelling certain players and agents together.

“We now have two part-time scouts who have been tracking certain players and have been getting us certain data and intel on them.

“At the forefront of everyone’s minds we are trying to concentrate on getting promotion – and we have four massive games.

“But in the background you still have to look to the future and keeping adding and improving everything we do.

“Greg, being the head of football operations, has been able to do that and do it really well. We are building something behind the scenes that will hopefully make life a lot easier for everyone at the club.”