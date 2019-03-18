Mansfield Town and community groups delighted as £2.5m Pleasley football facility is finally completed

Mansfield Town Football Club and local community groups are celebrating after the final completion of the £2.5m sustainable sport and recreational activity facility in Woburn Lane, Pleasley.

The project, named the RH Academy - short for The Radford & Hymas Academy after benefactors John Radford and Steve Hymas - saw an old playing field transformed into a state of the art sports hub which boasts a full size 3G artificial pitch, 150-seater stand and a changing room pavilion which will serve academy teams, local community sports clubs alongside schools and residents in the local area.

Architecture and sports & leisure firm LK2 worked closely with contractor Taylor Pearson Construction, to support Mansfield Town Developments CIC throughout the scheme, securing £500,000 worth of funding from the Football Foundation and The Premier League and The FA Facilities Fund.

Gary Johnson director at LK2, said: “We are ecstatic to have been part of this project which not only provides a brand new sports facility for local teams but will also serve as a real community hub for the area, helping to creating a sporting legacy in Mansfield.

“The grant we helped Mansfield Town Developments secure from the Football Foundation will enable it to introduce community programmes to better serve local people at a modern sports facility.

“Supporting this scheme through business planning and funding applications has made us incredibly proud and we are sure it will be utilised by the community for many years to come.”

Now complete, the RH Academy will help provide the community with fit-for-purpose sporting amenities including: Mansfield Town FC Football in the Community (MTFCFITC), Mansfield Town FC (MFTC) academy teams and local community sports clubs alongside schools and residents.

The development also provides a sport education facility and community space to enhance opportunities for local communities and actively encourage participation in recreational programmes.

Steve Hymas from Mansfield Town Developments CIC said: “We are very proud to have built this project, not only for our young aspiring footballers, but for the whole community. Its legacy will be long lasting.”

LK2 put in place a business plan to underpin the regeneration of the site and provided architectural support from concept design through to completion ensuring the project reached its maximum potential.

Mark Robertson, managing director at Taylor Pearson Construction said: “It was a pleasure working with LK2 and Mansfield Town Developments CIC to successfully deliver such a landmark facility.

“The work we have done will bring benefit to not only the club of Mansfield Town, but also the wider community and local schools. “The new facilities will create a stronger sense of well-being in the area and improve access to existing and new activities.”