Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient fined by FA over red card melee

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough - Pic Chris Holloway

A mass confrontation followed a red card for Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair after he kicked out at Orient forward Theo Archibald in the 85th minute of the goalless draw on 25th September.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough admitted they could have few complants though he was annoyed that the instigator of the trouble escaped unpunished.

Team-mate Rhys Oates was also booked for his part in the melee that followed, along with Orient players Alex Mitchell and Shadrach Ogie.

Both clubs were deemed to have failed to control their players.

Referee Ben Speedie showed a total of five yellow cards, as well as the red for Sinclair.

Both clubs accepted the standard penalty after being charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour.

Stags boss Clough said of the fine: “I wasn't surprised.

“What did surprise me was the lad that made the tackle that actually caused it all didn't get booked.

“That was what set everything off. Then Tyrese has reacted very childishly in his retaliation. But for the person who made the foul not to get booked was incredible.

“Yet Rhys Oates was booked for having his shirt grabbed by an opposition player. He never did anything.

“So I think they've got that wrong, but they always do this in those situations so you have to get on with it.

“It's so difficult in those situations. You say to players don't get involved but then they see one or two of their team mates get surrounded and the natural thing is to go and help them.

“Before you know it you have got 16/18 bodies there.