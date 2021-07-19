Mansfield Town announce new matchday ticket prices

One Call Stadium ticket prices announced.

Quarry Lane memberships – which are now on sale - will enable holders to purchase discounted match tickets ahead of every home league game in the upcoming campaign.Quarry Lane members will only be able to purchase discounted tickets in the Quarry Lane stand at One Call Stadium.

Tickets will still be available for non-members to purchase at general admission prices in the Quarry Lane stand.Discounts will only be applied when tickets are purchased in advance of league matches at One Call Stadium.

No discount via Quarry Lane memberships is available on matchdays.To apply for a Quarry Lane membership, visit the club, call the ticket office on 01623 482 482 (option 1) or email [email protected] with a completed Quarry Lane membership form off the club's website.The ticket office will confirm the success of your application via email.

Quarry Lane membership card prices, as well as our discounted tickets pricing structure for holders, are as follows.

Membership Cards cards will cost £45 Adults, £35 Seniors 65+, £25 Young Adult (18-21) and £15 Juniors (seven to 17).

Advanced Purchase Prices with those will be £15 Adults, £12 Seniors 65+, £10 Young Adult (18-21) and £6 Juniors (seven to 17).

Purchased on the Day Members prices will be £25 Adults, £22 Seniors 65+, £19 Young Adult (18-21) and £16 Juniors (seven to 17).

Under-Sevens will be admitted free.

The club can also confirm its general match ticket admission prices for home league games.

This includes family tickets, which allows one adult and one child to watch the game from Blocks A and B of the Quarry Lane end.

A Family Ticket is £25 and is available only in the Quarry Lane End.The prices for purchasing tickets in advance of league games (before matchday) at One Call Stadium are:

Ian Greaves Lower - £23 Adults, £20 Seniors 65+, £17 Young Adults 18-21, £14 Juniors seven to 17.

Ian Greaves Upper - £24 Adults, £21 Seniors 65+, £18 Young Adults 18-21, £15 Juniors seven to 17.

Quarry Lane End - £23 Adults, £20 Seniors 65+, £17 Young Adults 18-21, £14 Juniors seven to 17.

Under-Sevens go free.

Tickets Purchased on Matchday prices will be:

Ian Greaves Lower - £25 Adults, £22 Seniors 65+, £19 Young Adults 18-21, £16 Juniors seven to 17.

Ian Greaves Upper - £26 Adults, £23 Seniors 65+, £20 Young Adults 18-21, £17 Juniors seven to 17.

Quarry Lane End - £25 Adults, £22 Seniors 65+, £19 Young Adults 18-21, £16 Juniors seven to 17.

Under-Sevens again go free