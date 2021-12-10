Fans will be able to watch ten games at One Call Stadium with the new half-season ticket.

The tickets will give fans entry to ten home fixtures, starting with the visit of Walsall to One Call Stadium on Saturday, January 15.

The half-season ticket also includes the Stags’ home match against Swindon Town, which was due to be played on Saturday, January 8 but which will be rescheduled due to the FA Cup third round tie with Middlesbrough now falling on that date.

Tickets will cost £175 for adults (£17.50 per game), £135 for seniors aged 65 and above (£13.50 per game), £90 for young adults aged 18-21 (£9 per game), £50 for juniors aged 13-17 (£5 per game) and £30 for those aged 7-12 (£3 per game).

You can purchase your half-season ticket by either visiting the club’s ticket office in person, telephoning 01623 482 482 (option 1) or e-mailing