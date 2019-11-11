Mansfield Town are ball number 28 in FA Cup second round draw tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 28 in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw, which can be seen live on BBC2 at 7pm.
The Stags edged into the draw thanks to a hard-earned 1-0 home win over National League bottom side Chorley on Saturday, Nicky Maynard grabbing the all-important 81st minute winner.
Tonight’s draw will be conducted at Oaklands Park, the home ground of Chichester City - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - by Dion Dublin and Mark Bright.
The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, 30th November with winning clubs receiving £54,000 from The FA prize fund, Stags having already pocketed £36,000 for Saturday’s win.
Still in the hat are big guns like Sunderland and Portsmouth, local rivals Notts County and minnows like Chichester and Maldon and Tiptree.
A full report on how Stags fare in the draw will be on the Chad web site after 7.
Ball numbers
1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City
2 Solihull Moors
3 Crawley Town
4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth
5 Coventry City
6 Sunderland or Gillingham
7 Carlisle United
8 Plymouth Argyle
9 Altrincham
10 Wrexham or Rochdale
11 Maidstone United
12 Maldon & Tiptree
13 Northampton Town
14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United
15 Cambridge United or Exeter City
16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh
17 Salford City or Burton Albion
18 Forest Green Rovers
19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley
20 Notts County
21 Walsall or Darlington
22 AFC Fylde
23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers
24 Oxford United
25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City
26 Grimsby Town or Newport County
27 Oldham Athletic
28 Mansfield Town
29 Dover Athletic
30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers
31 Boston United
32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town
33 Crewe Alexandra
34 Fleetwood Town
35 Kingstonian
36 Rotherham United
37 Blackpool
38 Port Vale
39 Stevenage or Peterborough United
40 Chichester City