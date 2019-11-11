Mansfield Town are ball number 28 in FA Cup second round draw tonight

Mansfield Town will be ball number 28 in tonight’s FA Cup second round draw, which can be seen live on BBC2 at 7pm.

The Stags edged into the draw thanks to a hard-earned 1-0 home win over National League bottom side Chorley on Saturday, Nicky Maynard grabbing the all-important 81st minute winner.

Tonight’s draw will be conducted at Oaklands Park, the home ground of Chichester City - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - by Dion Dublin and Mark Bright.

The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, 30th November with winning clubs receiving £54,000 from The FA prize fund, Stags having already pocketed £36,000 for Saturday’s win.

Still in the hat are big guns like Sunderland and Portsmouth, local rivals Notts County and minnows like Chichester and Maldon and Tiptree.

A full report on how Stags fare in the draw will be on the Chad web site after 7.

Ball numbers

1 Ipswich Town or Lincoln City

2 Solihull Moors

3 Crawley Town

4 Harrogate Town or Portsmouth

5 Coventry City

6 Sunderland or Gillingham

7 Carlisle United

8 Plymouth Argyle

9 Altrincham

10 Wrexham or Rochdale

11 Maidstone United

12 Maldon & Tiptree

13 Northampton Town

14 Yeovil Town or Hartlepool United

15 Cambridge United or Exeter City

16 Stourbridge or Eastleigh

17 Salford City or Burton Albion

18 Forest Green Rovers

19 Bristol Rovers or Bromley

20 Notts County

21 Walsall or Darlington

22 AFC Fylde

23 AFC Wimbledon or Doncaster Rovers

24 Oxford United

25 Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City

26 Grimsby Town or Newport County

27 Oldham Athletic

28 Mansfield Town

29 Dover Athletic

30 Tranmere Rovers or Wycombe Wanderers

31 Boston United

32 Cheltenham Town or Swindon Town

33 Crewe Alexandra

34 Fleetwood Town

35 Kingstonian

36 Rotherham United

37 Blackpool

38 Port Vale

39 Stevenage or Peterborough United

40 Chichester City