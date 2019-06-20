Mansfield Town are drawn against Morecambe in the Carabao Cup

Mansfield Town will begin their 2019/20 Carabao Cup campaign with a first round North tie at home against fellow League Two side Morecambe following tonight’s first round draw.

The tie at One Call Stadium will be the first cup tie between the two sides - and the Stags will be hoping to continue their good form from last season against Jim Bentley’s side, when they won both home and away in the league.

The match will also come probably just three days after the two sides meet in League Two for the Stags’ first home league match of the campaign on Saturday, 10th August.

Last season Tyler Walker scored the first hat-trick of his career as the Stags toppled League One side Accrington 6-1 in the first round. The Stags then gave Championship side West Bromwich Albion a scare at The Hawthorns before bowing out 2-1 in the second round.

Morecambe failed to get past the first round, losing 3-1 at Preston North End.

Former cup winners John Barnes and Ray Parlour made the draw for the 2019/20 first round from the unusual surrounds of the Colindale branch of a Morrisons store — a short distance from Wembley Stadium.

The 70 EFL clubs were drawn in North and South sections, as in 2018.

Matches are scheduled to take place in week commencing 12th August.