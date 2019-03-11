Mansfield Town blow as Ryan Sweeney misses Crawley trip with concussion

Mansfield Town will head for Crawley Town without centre half Ryan Sweeney tomorrow night after he was ruled out with concussion.

Fellow centre half Matt Preston also faces a late fitness test after missing two games with a knee problem that he had carried for some time.

Sweeney took a knock to the head in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Port Vale and went down feeling ill as Vale sped through the centre for their opening goal.

Ben Turner, still chasing full fitness himself since joining the club, could step in for a start or boss David Flitcroft may opt for a rare back four if he can’t put together a fit back three.

However, Mansfield will be hugely boosted by the return of 21-goal top scorer Tyler Walker after a two-game ban.

Mansfield head for Crawley looking to halt a three game losing away sequence that has seen them drop out of the top three automatic promotion places.

Stags will have to keep their former striker Ollie Palmer in check after he netted twice in Saturday’s 2-1 win over visiting Grimsby Town.