Mansfield Town blow as striker Craig Davies is ruled out long term

Mansfield Town have been dealt a fresh blow over the ankle injury to striker Craig Davies.

It had been hoped an operation at Christmas would clear up the problem, which had seen floating pieces of bone restricting him.

However, the post-operation news is that he will be out longer than expected.

“Craig has had the operation now. They took out the floating chipped bone but there was a little bit of damage to his ligament.

“So it’s a long term injury now. He is in a cast, then he goes into a boot. It’s non weight-bearing so that’s a longer one than we anticipated.

“We thought about eight to 10 weeks but it could now be longer than that.”

Stags paid an undisclosed fee for the 32-year-old from Oldham, but he has only scored two goals in 14 games in an injury-hampered season.