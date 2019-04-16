Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft calls for calm and composure from players for the big promotion run-in

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft will try to calm his players down and focus on being more composed ahead of their massive Easter weekend.

The Stags go into their last four games in the third and last of the automatic promotion places with a home game against Morecambe on Good Friday quickly followed by a trip to Oldham Athletic on Easter Monday.

But, although Flitcroft is aware how much his players care, he is concerned they are rushing things as the pressure mounts to achieve.

He said: “These boys are trying, but you could argue they are maybe trying too hard and not staying calm. It is important to have a composure about your work.

“We will be working on that this week and making sure when the heat is on and they’re feeling on top, they’ve probably got more time than they think.

“I know how to up that pressure and intensity this week and get us to make calm decisions. The next time we perform we will be better at that.”

Flitcroft said he was excited about the big Easter weekend and the run-in to the end of a thrilling season.

“It’s a stage of the season that you want to be in that top three,” he said.

“You want to have your destiny in your own hands and we’ve still got that. So that’s something to be excited about.

“I said a few weeks ago there’s going to be more twists and turns – there always is. You are never out of a fight until you draw your last breath.

“We are certainly fighting. The players care. That is one thing I can assure anyone connected with Mansfield Town – this group of players care.

“They care about each other, they care about doing well for our supporters and doing well for the football club.

“We have just got to make they are not over-trying, which tenses you up a little bit. We need to get the boys more relaxed for the weekend.

“I have now got to make sure I settle the boys down for a really big weekend. I need to get the boys feeling good about themselves and let them understand where they are, then we will go and kick on again.”