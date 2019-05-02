Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft delighted to see former club Bury go up and boost Stags’ chances

Former Bury manager David Flitcroft was delighted to become a Shakers fan for one more night on Tuesday as he watched their 1-1 draw at Tranmere boost Mansfield Town’s promotion chances.

The result secured Bury’s promotion and left Stags only needing one point at MK Dons this Saturday to join them and the Mansfield manager smiled: “We all became Bury fans on Tuesday night. I put my Bury head back on and wanted them to do well.

“Every credit to Ryan Lowe and his squad for getting over the line at the end of a season in difficult circumstances off the field.

“I am delighted for Danny Mayor to get the goal that took them up in the end. He has been a stand-out player this season.

“Also, Nicky Adams – a serial promotion winner – Neil Danns and some of the other staff that are still there.

“It’s now down to us and about us having to go to MK with a game plan and making it successful.

“You can’t hide from it – it’s impossible. It’s a huge game with huge significance.”