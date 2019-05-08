Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft hits back at critics over use of Alex MacDonald as right wing back

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft hit back at critics who questioned his use of Alex MacDonald as a right wing back in Saturday’s defeat at MK Dons.

With Stags trailing 1-0 and struggling to create chances, Flitcroft pushed MacDonald into a midfield role after the break but was happy with the player’s first half contribution and, as a winger by trade and tenacious tackler, said using MacDonald as a right wing back was an obvious choice.

“He has played 85 per cent of his career as a right winger so it should have been the easiest game he has ever had,” said Flitcroft.

“He has played 25 games a central midfielder, so the stats back up the decision I took.

“Was he better second half? A million per cent. But the game was totally different second half. They sat deep and we got on top of them.

“I’ve seen the decision being questioned and I am shocked.

“Alex MacDonald has been a right winger all his career, but suddenly now he can’t play right wing or right wing back – it’s quite incredible.”