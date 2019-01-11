Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft misses out on manager of the month award

Stags boss David Flitcroft has again missed out on the SkyBet League Two manager of the month award after Grimsby manager Michael Jolley took the prize.

It is the second month in a row after Flitcroft was beaten for the honour by Bury manager Ryan Lowe.

Before missing out on the award Flitcroft said: “Any award should be recognised as a club award.

“The nomination is great, but I am very experienced and I know it’s a wider picture. Everyone has played a part in the run and results we’ve had.

“It’s great to get the recognition as a club but it’s down to a lot of people working hard to achieve that.”