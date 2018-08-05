Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft praises desire and fitness of his players

Boss David Flitcroft praised the desire and fitness levels shown by his players in yesterday’s 3-0 win over Newport County.

Stags got off to a flyer as they put the Exiles to the sword to claim three deserved opening day points.

And the delighted manager was quick to signal out the fine goal-line clearance by Hayden White in the closing stages of the win.

“I think Hayden White epitomises the spirit and that togetherness and unity that we’re trying to grow,” he said.

“At the time people may think they are small things but when you’ve done the work through the summer and in the pre-season, physically, he can get to that ball and clear it off the line.

““He’s backed up Logan because it’s an open goal. Hayden has drove into that area because he physically can.

”The lads are feeling good about themselves. They’ve worked very hard in pre-season. It’s important that they feel good about themselves today because that was an excellent performance from the squad.”

“There was a real togetherness in that performance.“I think it gives them belief. I think they’re trusting what we are doing.

“That’s been evident in pre-season. There’s a lot to gain from a good pre-season campaign. I think we’ve shown today, without getting carried away, that the preparation has been good.”