Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft reveals his side’s motivation ahead of Monday’s televised match with Lincoln City

David Flitcroft has said the three points on offer against table topping Lincoln City should be motivation enough for his Mansfield Town players ahead of the televised showdown on Monday night.

“We’ve got a chance of automatic promotion,” said Flitcroft. “The Sky cameras are here but that’s not the motivation. The motivation is adding to the points total. That’s where you get pride from, winning football matches, and I’ve instilled that in the group.

“Continual improvement is something which should happen day-in and day-out. The disappointment is that we’ve not sealed the deal against teams near the bottom. That’s something we need to improve on as the season nears an end.”

Stags sit third in the last automatic promotion spot ahead of the weekend’s League Two fixtures before Monday’s showdown at the One Call Stadium, which will see Flitcroft’s men face a flying Imps side.

“Lincoln have built a really competitive squad with a lot of talented players, but it’s their hunger, desire, determination and commitment too,” said Flitcroft.

“When you have a group of talented players working hard for each other then you get success - that’s what Lincoln are doing at the minute.

And added: “Lincoln come here flying but they come up against a Mansfield Town side at home, who have only been beaten twice.

“The lads have a real affinity with the supporters here.

“The last three games have allowed us to swell the crowd with the offer the owners have put on. The connection with supporters is vital and the lads really love playing here.

“The added stimulus is the Sky cameras - you want players to give an account of themselves.

“They’ll have families watching at home - that’s who you do it for - everyone’s got their own individual cause.”

And there’s no place like home for Flitcroft.

“We put teams on the back-foot at home and hopefully that’ll be no different when we turn out on Monday night,” said Flitcroft.

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ve had time to prepare for it because they’ve moved it to Monday.

“It gives me a chance to go out on Saturday to watch Crewe after we’ve done a training session. It gives us a chance to alter the planning and the working week.”