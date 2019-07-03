Mansfield Town boss John Dempster already purring over new boy Nicky Maynard’s finishing prowess

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster was left purring over new signing Nicky Maynard’s finishing after the former Bury star’s first training session.

The 32-year-old signed for Mansfield on Tuesday after flying out to their pre-season training camp in Portugal and Dempster was immediately impressed with his new acquisition.

“Nicky trained with us and, looking at his stats, he has clearly been a busy boy throughout the summer. He is one of the fittest in the squad from those stats.

“Some of his finishing today was outstanding too and I think the players were very impressed by his first performance.

“If you look at his record he started the season a bit later in September, but his goal ratio was right up there with the best – and he is another player that wasn’t on penalties either.

“His goals were from open play and he will bring a lot to the table.

“He is a finisher. He has very clever movement and I suppose you could describe him as a fox in the box.

“Nicky will land on things whether we have created something or he is making the most of defenders’ mistakes. A lot of his goals last season were from nothing.”

With Plymouth and former Bury boss Ryan Lowe looking favourite to sign the much-wanted striker, Dempster smiled: “I am not sure how we’ve pulled it off really.

“I think the CEO had a big part in getting the deal over the line.

“My job really was to sell the club to Nicky and talk to him about what I expect from a football point of view.

“The owners have played a big part in how supportive they’ve been of me.

“The current squad is a big factor as well. Players look at the players we’ve got and want an opportunity to play alongside them to try to achieve our goal.

“This club does things properly and it is a big motivation for players. You look at our new training ground and we are out here in Portugal with unbelievable facilities. People want to be part if it.”

Maynard certainly arrived in Portugal in style after CEO Carolyn Radford picked him up from the airport in a Rolls Royce.

“I think he quite enjoyed the welcome and it was good to see him arrive,” smiled Dempster.

“I am extremely satisfied. It feels like weeks and weeks that I have been pursuing Nicky.

“The references he has had from people high up in the game have been outstanding and we are looking forward to working with him.

“He doesn’t know many of our players personally – it’s quite strange he hasn’t played with any of our current players as he has been around for a number of years at different clubs. But he is looking forward to getting to know them.

“As soon as I spoke to him directly about the football side of things and our new campaign, he asked me some really interesting questions about how we’re going to play, what our other targets were, and the current players in our squad, and I think he is going to fit right in.

Maynard arrives less than two weeks after Stags signed fellow prolific scorer Andy Cook from Walsall and both players are expected to figure in Saturday’s friendly against Swansea City.