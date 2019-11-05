Mansfield Town boss John Dempster plays down League Two award nominations

Mansfield Town manager John Dempster played down his Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month Award nomination for October after November began with another home defeat by Colchester last weekend.

Ahead of that Stags had enjoyed a fine October that has also seen winger Otis Khan nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Player of the Month Award.

“The nominations are simply because we had a decent last month – but that’s been and gone,” said Dempster.

“In terms of accolades that’s not the place we’re in right now.

“As a group, myself, the staff and the players, we’re not looking for pats on the back as we’ve not been good enough.

“We have credited the players with a good October. We are now looking for a strong November to build on.

“We had a disappointing start to November on Saturday. But that’s been and gone and we can only control our efforts moving forward.”

Dempster’s side managed 10 points and 12 goals from five games in October.

He is up against Salford City’s Graham Alexander, who also took 10 points from five games, Bradford City’s Gary Bowyer, whose nine-point haul from four games included consecutive 2-1 wins against Swindon, Morecambe and Crawley, and Cheltenham Town’s Michael Duff, who saw postponements limit his side to just three games, yet Duff ensured that wins over Walsall and Macclesfield maintained his side’s momentum with seven points from a possible nine to stay in the top three.

Khan is in the running for the League Two Player of the Month Award through his dynamic play from the left wing, taking defenders on at will, and setting up goals against Oldham, Forest Green and Walsall.

Eoin Doyle (Swindon Town), Ben Tozer (Cheltenham Town) and Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe United) are the other nominated players.