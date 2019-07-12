Mansfield Town boss John Dempster pleased with second half display in friendly win over Bradford Park Avenue

Stags boss John Dempster praised his side's second half display after they overturned a half-time deficit to defeat Bradford PA.

Mansfield struck four times during a dominant half with Nicky Maynard bagging two and Omari Sterling-James and Danny Rose getting a goal each.

Dempster said: “I thought we were a little bit lackadaisical in the first-half. I don’t think we shifted the ball well, and when we did shift it, we didn’t move forward very well.

“As we moved into the second-half, the intensity all-round went up a little bit. We won the ball back quicker and moved it a lot quicker.

“There was a personnel change for the second-half and a formation change, but I don’t think that had a great deal to do with the improvement. I think it was more psychological.

“The boys looked like they were at it in the second-half. We’re building into the Newport game on the first day of the season, and we’re still in the early stages of pre-season.

“I expect performances and intensity levels to be going up, like we saw in that second-half.”

Mansfield face Alfreton Town in a friendly at the Impact Arena tomorrow at 3pm.

