Mansfield Town John Dempster has been underlining how important it is for his side to get through the first two rounds of the FA Cup to give them a chance of a dream tie against one of the sport’s biggest names.

Ahead of Saturday’s first round tie with Chorley, Dempster has been recounting the run of 2012/13 when as a Stags player he helped them into an incredible third round home tie with his boyhood idols of Liverpool.