Mansfield Town boss John Dempster said ‘best team lost’ after Salford City ‘smash and grab’ win

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster believed the best team lost in tonight’s 2-1 home defeat by Salford City which he described as a ‘smash and grab’ by the EFL new boys.

Stags wasted a wealth of chances and conceded two soft goals after the break before Nicky Maynard’s reply set up a grandstand finish.

“I think Salford will be rubbing their hands together thinking it’s been a smash and grab,” said Dempster.

“I think the best team lost – Salford have done a real job on us.

“They were continuously fouling us and breaking our rhythm, which they were allowed to do.”

On the two goals conceded, he said: “They played forward quickly and it was disappointing to concede that first goal as it was just a boot down the pitch that we expect to deal with a lot better.

“The second was a throw in high up that is just ‘bobby basics’ we can do better with.

“To find ourselves 2-0 down at home is shocking and we have to do a lot better defensively. They were soft, powderpuff goals.

“But look at the amount of shots we’ve had, chances to get crosses in and possession. I am very frustrated.”

Dempster added: “In general play if we play like that we will dominate teams as we dominated Salford tonight. But we can’t defend like that.

“Look at the desire the Salford players had to show to defend against us and then they just get two easy goals like it’s no one’s business.

“They had a game plan and we have been very naive and not good enough in either box.

“We will keep going. We won’t win every game we play, but it’s disappointing to lose at home where fans expect to see us win week in and week out.”