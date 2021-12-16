Nigel Clough - hoping for more regular fans under the new half season ticket offer.

Stags have battled from the relegation zone to just four points off the play-offs and Clough said: “I understand that times are tough and if people are not sure, I hope they've seen enough in the first three or four months of the season to convince them.

“Come and give us a chance, even if you only come down for the odd game before you decide, and see if you enjoy it.

“I hope, even in some of the defeats where we played well, people can see how we are trying to play. It doesn't always pan out.

“But if you watched the first 15-20 minutes after half-time on Saturday – that's how we're trying to play. Some of the goals we've scored have been excellent like the team goal at Doncaster, and we hope we can do more in the second half of the season.”

Clough had high praise for supporters' backing so far as a barren run of 14 games without a win was followed by nine victories in the next 10 games.

“The fans have been outstanding,” he said.

“We know when we're winning everybody gets behind you, but we really appreciated them when we were losing.

“They showed a level of understanding that a lot of football supporters don't.

“We kept saying we were without players and they are not daft.

“They see Stephen Quinn and know he's one of our best players as well as James Perch. To lose two players like that is very difficult to cope with.

“We also had quite a few decisions went against us. We don't want to moan too much about them, but we have not had any major decisions go against us in the last few weeks in the current run.