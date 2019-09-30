Mansfield Town chairman John Radford praises Chad column in programme

Mansfield Town chairman John Radford had high praise for the Chad in Saturday’s matchday programme.

Radford was delighted with the column penned last week by Chad sports editor John Lomas reflecting honestly on the current situation of rookie boss John Dempster and his disintegrating relationship with a section of the fans as well as a general overall look at why the club has not yet hit top gear.

READ THE CHAD COLUMN RADFORD PRAISED

Radford wrote: “In an era where we are drowning in comment and opinion and starved of any real balance and rationale, it was refreshing to see an articulate, unbiased and wholly reasonable column from the Chad’s sports editor John Lomas earlier this week, who summed up the start to the season.

“To add comment to John Lomas’ musings, it is fair to state that John Dempster, our manager, is beginning to find his feet in the role.”