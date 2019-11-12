Mansfield Town chasing place in knockout stages at Burton Albion

Mansfield Town travel to Burton Albion tonight knowing they need a victory inside 90 minutes to make progress to the knockout stages of the Leasing.com Trophy.

Although bottom of the Group E table, a victory in this final game would see Mansfield progress and boss John Dempster said: “We’ll be putting a strong side out against Burton.

“We know if we win the game, we go through, which would be good.

“It gives us more games going forward, which is a good thing for players that maybe haven’t had enough game time.

“The likes of Danny Rose will play, CJ Hamilton, Jacob Mellis, so I think it will be a good game of football.”

“We’ve had some good bouts with Burton in the past, and we’re looking forward to it.”