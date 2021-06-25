Mansfield Town complete pre-season friendly line-up with trip to Hull City
Mansfield Town have arranged a friendly away to Hull City on Saturday, July 24 (12pm), to complete the first team’s pre-season fixture schedule.
Meanwhile, a separate Stags’ XI will travel to Alfreton Town on Friday, July 23 for a 7.30pm kick-off.
Matchday arrangements/ticket details will be confirmed at a later date – subject to the loosening of restrictions.
Matches at RH Academy - the club’s training ground - will be played behind-closed-doors, regardless of the prospective loosening of restrictions.
The full list of friendlies is as follows:
Tuesday, July 13 – Retford United (A), Cannon Park – 7.45pm
Friday, July 16 – Matlock Town (A), Proctor Cars Stadium – 7.30pm
Tuesday, July 20 – Grimsby Town (H), RH Academy – 4pm
Saturday, July 24 – Hull City (A), KCOM Stadium – 12 noon
Tuesday, July 27 – Coventry City (H), One Call Stadium – 7pm
Wednesday, July 28 – Basford United (A), Greenwich Avenue – TBC
Saturday, July 31 – Nottingham Forest U23s (H), RH Academy – 2pm