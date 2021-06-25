Mansfield Town complete pre-season friendly line-up with trip to Hull City

Nigel Clough has finalised his pre-season plans for Mansfield Town.

Meanwhile, a separate Stags’ XI will travel to Alfreton Town on Friday, July 23 for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Matchday arrangements/ticket details will be confirmed at a later date – subject to the loosening of restrictions.

Matches at RH Academy - the club’s training ground - will be played behind-closed-doors, regardless of the prospective loosening of restrictions.

The full list of friendlies is as follows:

Tuesday, July 13 – Retford United (A), Cannon Park – 7.45pm

Friday, July 16 – Matlock Town (A), Proctor Cars Stadium – 7.30pm

Tuesday, July 20 – Grimsby Town (H), RH Academy – 4pm

Saturday, July 24 – Hull City (A), KCOM Stadium – 12 noon

Tuesday, July 27 – Coventry City (H), One Call Stadium – 7pm

Wednesday, July 28 – Basford United (A), Greenwich Avenue – TBC