Mansfield Town could see late scramble of ins and outs before transfer window closes

Mansfield Town boss David Flitcroft believes there could be a late scramble before the transfer deadline window slams shut at 5pm on Thursday.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Yeovil Town, Stags could have four players going out and two or three coming in if last minute deals get struck.

“This is my 12th season in coaching and management and you just never know what’s going to happen,” said Flitcroft.

“I am envisaging a bit of a scramble. We will take it as we see it.”

With Peterborough United failing to meet Stags’ asking price for striker Danny Rose, who asked to go on the transfer list last week, Flitcroft is waiting to see if anyone will meet the club’s valuation for his top scorer.

Fellow striker Lee Angol failed to agree personal terms with Grimsby Town at the weekend after Mansfield had agreed a fee, though other clubs are still said to be interested.

Flitcroft also has midfielders Paul Anderson and Calum Butcher on the transfer list and available with fees required for both.

But he is already in talks with strikers and midfielders in case replacements are required.

The manager said: “There will be twists and turns.

“There are potential outs that have been well documented. They might allow us to bring in one or two replacements if they happen.

“It’s exciting for the fans and we are not doing our job if we have not got replacements lined up or not been solid in our recruitment.

“We’ve been planning over the last six or seven days now for the ‘what if’ scenario, which you have to do.

“I am meeting players about potentially bringing them in.”

On other clubs coming in for Anderson and Butcher, he added: “Potentially it could happen, otherwise we can work with them this season.”