Mansfield Town deal on ice for trialist striker Joe Quigley

Manager John Dempster would like to bring in Joe Quigley as an extra forward option for Mansfield Town.

But the decision will rest on a conversation over the budget with chairman John Radford.

Former Bournemouth man Quigley impressed on trial on the 10-day Portugal training camp but as far as a contract is concerned, Dempster said: “It’s on ice for the minute.

“Joe did really well in Portugal. He performed well in all the fitness tests and did well in all the games.

“So from his perspective he couldn’t really have done much more.

“I am due to speak to the chairman to discuss whether he will be an option or not.”