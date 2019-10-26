Mansfield Town defender Lewis Gibbens suffers injury setback during Boston United loan

Lewis Gibbens has seen a Boston United loan spell cut short due to injury for a second time.

The teenage defender, who had joined the Pilgrims on a three-month loan deal from Mansfield Town, faces another spell on the sidelines.

He limped off with a groin injury just seven minutes into last weekend's FA Cup win at Hednesford Town.

"The bad news is Gibbo. He's torn his groin pretty badly and so he's gone back to Mansfield," Pilgrims manager Craig Elliott said.

"He'll be out for three or four months."

It's a case of lightning striking a second time for the imposing defender.

A previous loan spell at York Street ended abruptly last January after Gibbens dislocated his shoulder in the 1-0 defeat at Spennymoor Town.