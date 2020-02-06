Mansfield Town denied by late Morecambe equaliser

MANSFIELD Town suffered late agony again as a late goal denied them the three points in a 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

The Stags looked set for victory over rivals in the bottom half of the table after Joe Riley had given the lead on the hour.

But an Alex Kenyon goal five minutes from time gave the home side a point.

After a poor first half Mansfield were much better after the break and Riley opened the scoring from close range. A deep Malvind Benning free kick was headed downwards by Krystian Pearce and although his effort was saved by Christoffer Mafoumbi, the ball squirmed clear and Riley was in the perfect place to slot the ball home from two yards out.

The goal came during a Mansfield spell of dominance and they almost added a second when a Ryan Sweeney curler was cleared off the line by Ryan Cooney.

But the Stags failed to press home their advantage and let Morecambe back into the game as they conceded five minutes from time.

Jordan Cranston swung in a right wing corner and Kenton beat Bobby Olejnik to the loose ball to poke it across the line.

The Stags had Olejnik to thank after that though as he saved brilliantly with his feet from Adam Phillips’s low strike before he denied Jordan Slew in injury time when the Morecambe striker somehow failed to find the back of the net when free in the six-yard box.

The first half saw few chances.

Mansfield had to soak up a lot of early Morecambe pressure but looked solid throughout.

Pearce was soon involved, blocking a Cole Stockton shot from the edge of the area before Willem Tomlinson did well to get his body in the way of a shot from the same Morecambe player.

Olejnik was called into action for the first time on 22 minutes when he saved bravely at the feet of Adam Phillips as he threatened to get in a shot on goal.

The Stags began to threaten as the half came to a close. Defender Kelland Watts found himself free in the area as the ball was headed back into the box but Morecambe keeper Christoffer Mafoumni was alert to block the danger.

The Stags’ most threatening moment of the half came in injury time when Harry Charlsey ran into the box but saw his effort blocked by Morecambe skipper Sam Lavelle.

Morecambe: Mafoumbi 6, Cooney 7, Old 7, Lavelle 7, Cranston 7, Wildig 6 (rep Mbulu 71), Diagouraga 6, O’Sullivan 6 (rep Kenyon 60), Phillips 6, Mendes-Gomes 6 (rep Slew 71), Stockton 6. Subs not used: Halstead, Bradbury, Conlan.

Mansfield: Olejnik 6, Sweeney 7, Pearce 7, Watts 7, Riley 7 (rep Clarke 82), Bishop 6, Charsley 6, Tomlinson 6, Benning 7, Maynard 6 (rep Hamilton 76), Rose 6 (repDavies 90). Subs not used: Stone, Preston, Knowles, Evans.

Referee: S. Oldham.

Att: 1,965.