Boro boss Chris Wilder - January date at the One Call Stadium.

Stags were hoping for one of the Premier League big guns, but any disappointment will have been eased by at least being handed a home tie for a change – and against formidable opposition.

The Stags will be looking for a third giantkilling in a row, having won 3-2 at Doncaster Rovers on Saturday and Sunderland away in round one, earning another £34,000 at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Stags last faced Boro in the FA Cup at home back in January 2008 in a fourth round tie which saw the visitors win 2-0.

Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough side are currently ninth in the Championship.

Elsewhere, Stags’ local rivals Chesterfield were handed an away tie at Premier League title chasers Chelsea