Mansfield Town draw National League Chorley at home in FA Cup first round draw

Mansfield Town will be at home to National League Chorley in the FA Cup first round next month following tonight’s draw.

The Magpies have had a poor start to the season and sit second from bottom of the table with one win from their first 17 games.

The draw was conducted by Karen Carney and Jermaine Beckford at Isthmian League North Division side Maldon & Tiptree, who were drawn away at Leyton Orient.

The 32 non-League clubs that progressed from the fourth round qualifying were joined by 47 clubs from Leagues One and Two in the draw.

Due to Bury’s removal from the English Football League and subsequently the Emirates FA Cup, there were an odd number of clubs entering the draw, which meant that Chichester, as the last club in the hat, were given an automatic bye to round two.

The first round is scheduled for the weekend of 8th-11th November.