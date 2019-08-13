Mansfield Town exit Carabao Cup after penalty shoot-out defeat to Morecambe

Ryan Sweeney’s miss in a penalty shoot-out saw Mansfield Town eventually lose 6-5 on spot kicks after their home Carabao Cup first round tie had ended 2-2 tonight.

Stags twice had to come from behind against a Morecambe side down to 10 men from the 22nd minute for a red card against Luke Conlan.

Steven Old had put the Shrimps in front on 18 minutes only for Krystian Pearce to level on 57 minutes.

Old then had the Shrimps in front again on 59 minutes only for sub Omari Sterling-James to square things up again.

The 10 men defended well to take the game to penalties just four days after they had drawn 2-2 at Mansfield in League two action.

A thrilling shoot-out then saw Otis Khan and Omari Sterling-James miss as the penalties finished 3-3 and went into sudden death which then saw Morecambe prevail.

Stags had several good displays on the night, notably Otis Khan and youngster Alistair Smith, but they are without a win now after their first three games.

Mansfield made five changes and switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation for the second Shrimps clash in four days.

Hayden White returned from injury into a back three that also welcomed back Ryan Sweeney.

In midfield there was a debut for Dion Donohue and a place for promising youngster Smith while, up front, summer signing Andy Cook made his full debut.

Out went the suspended Matt Preston along with Danny Rose, Nicky Maynard, Neal Bishop and Alex MacDonald.

The visitors also made seven changes from the side that drew 2-2 at the same ground four days ago, bringing in former Stags defender Ritchie Sutton.

A scrappy start saw Stags fail to capitalise on dangerous balls into the box from Benning and Smith.

Youngster Smith then saw an early yellow card for a mistimed tackle on Miller on five minutes.

Oates followed into the box two minutes later for bringing down Gordon as he tried to instigate a counter-attack.

However. Stags were fortunate on 11 minutes when, from the visitors’ second corner, two attempted clearances rebounded back towards goal.

On 14 minutes Cook got past Lavelle on the right and made space for a finish that Conlan managed to block.

Hamilton then did well to stretch and cut out a dangerous through ball towards Alessandra on a Morecambe break.

But the Shrimps were ahead from their third corner. Alessandra sent it in from the left and Old was given a free header that he buried with aplomb from six yards.

However, the Shrimps were then down to 10 men within four minutes after Conlan was sent off for diving into a needless foul on Gordon on the home by-line.

Cook came so close to an equaliser on 25 minutes as Donohue’s superb ball sent Benning into space on the left and, when he whipped the ball towards Cook at the near post, he turned it on goal first time only to see it rattle the angle of bar and post from five yards.

On 29 minutes then Cook failed to get enough on his close range header from Benning’s left wing cross.

Tanner was cautioned for flattening White on 32 minutes.

Home fans were starting to become impatient as Stags struggled to penetrate the 10 men and Smith was well off with his hopeful effort from 25 yards.

Both sides made an interval change as Tomlinson came on for Donohue in the home midfield.

Stags won an early corner which Khan sent over and the Shrimps were lucky when the clearance rebounded off Pearce and narrowly wide.

Logan made his first real save of the night on 55 minutes as Miller’s pass somehow sent Cranston into space on the left when it should have been cut out, but the keeper was down well to block the attempt to finish across him.

But the home side were level on 57 minutes.

Khan sent in corner number seven from the left and Sweeney’s flicked header brought a good save out of Halstead who could do nothing as Pearce nodded home the loose ball from close range.

But within two minutes they were behind again as Cranston put in a free kick from the left and Old was able to send a looping header over Logan and under the crossbar.

Gordon sent a cross-cum-shot over the near angle soon after.

Khan’s trickery and shot on the turn saw him flash one just over the angle on 65 minutes.

Soon after Stags sent on Rose and Sterling-James for Cook and Hamilton as a new front pairing.

Mansfield hauled themselves level on 68 minutes as Sterling-James poked home a low finish just two minutes after coming on, turning well just inside the box and finishing superbly.

Rose forced Halstead to clutch his low shot from 20 yards, then Sterling-James was just wide with a header from Gordon’s cross.

Morecambe were wasting time as much as possible and keeper Halstead was booked for delaying his kick on 79 minutes.

Halstead then kept out Benning’s angled shot after Khan had fed the ball into his path.

On 81 minutes Rose was booked for being late on Lavelle.

Khan wasn’t far over from 18 yards, Sterling-James had a shot safely held from the same distance, and Smith blazed one inches wide in added time.

But despite incessant pressure, Stags could not conjure up a winner as the tie went to penalties.

Miller lifted the first spot kick well over the bar only for Khan to see his kick saved.

Cranston found the bottom right corner, then Sterling-James hit the underside of the bar and the visitors had a lead.

O’Sullivan sent Logan the wrong way to make it 2-0 as did Benning on Halstead to make it 2-1 before Lavelle lifted his kick over the top, allowing Rose to calmly level.

Buxton sent Logan the wrong way and Pearce levelled into the top left corner to make it 3-3 and send us into sudden death.

Kenyon found the bottom corner to make it 4-3 and Tomlinson levelled with a similar kick to the other corner at 4-4.

Brewitt sent Logan the wrong way for 5-4 only to see young Smith calmly level again.

Old powered home Morecambe’s sixth success before Sweeney blazed his kick over to see Stags crash out of the competition.

MANSFIELD: Logan; White, Pearce, Sweeney; Gordon, Donohue (Tomlinson HT), Khan, Smith, Benning; Cook (Rose 66), Hamilton (Sterling-James 66). Subs not used: Stone, Clarke, Sinclair, Gibbens.

MORECAMBE: Halstead, Conlan, Old, Alessandra (Kenyon HT), Sutton (Buxton 76), Brewitt, Lavelle, Oates (O’Sullivan 76), Miller, Tanner, Cranston. Subs not used: Roche, Stockton, Ellison, Jagne.

REFEREE: Robert Lewis of Shrewsbury.

ATTENDANCE: 1,184 (66 away).

CHAD STAGS MAN OF THE MATCH: Otis Khan.