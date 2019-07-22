Mansfield Town expect ‘high energy’ test from Nottingham Forest’s stars of the future

Mansfield Town expect a ‘high energy’ contest tomorrow night when they come up against Nottingham Forest’s stars of the future in the penultimate pre-season friendly at the One Call Stadium (7.45).

A game that was originally to have featured Forest’s first team will now see the Reds send their U23s instead.

But Stags’ assistant boss Lee Glover said: “Forest will come here and try to play football.

“I think it will be a high energy game as, with the U23s, what they lack in experience they will make up for in effort. That will be good for us and stress us a little bit.

“But we are looking at us first and foremost and we want us to try to put on a performance. Can we dictate the play? Can we create chances? Can we be a threat going forward, while defensively making sure we are right?

“That’s what we’ll be working on with the boys today and making sure we perform how we want to.”

He added: “I think there was a sense of disappointment when we were told it was now the U23s.

“But it will still be a good test and, coming off the back of two really good games with Blackburn and Hull, pre-season, as it’s panned out, has not been bad at all.”