Mansfield Town expect to make summer signing number four early this week

Mansfield Town are hoping to complete their fourth signing of the summer early this week.

With strikers Andy Cook and Nicky Maynard and keeper Aidan Stone already on board, Stags CEO Carolyn Radford teased ‘next signing coming soon’ on social media last Wednesday.

All then went quiet, but manager John Dempster said: “I am confident of making at least one more signing in the early part of the week.

“We are close. It’s ongoing, as I’ve said, throughout this off season.

IS DAVID BALL ON STAGS’ WANTED LIST?



“It’s about being patient. If you look at the signings we’ve made we’ve probably gone for quality over quantity.

“That has always been my aim and strategy.

“We are still looking to add two or three but those players have to be right for the football club.”