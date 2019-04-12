Mansfield Town face early season Stags star Timi Elsnik at Northampton Town

Mansfield Town will come face to face with Northampton Town midfield ace Timi Elsnik on Saturday, after the Slovenian shone for Stags in the first half of the season on loan from Derby County.

Mansfield were unable to come to a permanent deal and Elsnik ended up at Sixfields where Stags head on Saturday.

“The way it worked out – the deal wasn’t right for the football club or for Derby so we moved on,” said Mansfield manager David Flitcroft.

“Timi knows what I feel about him. I have worked with him twice, once at Swindon and then here. He had a brilliant rapport with the lads.

“Timi is a top pro. He is a great person, an absolutely lovely guy, and I wish nothing but the best for him in his career – just not on Saturday.

“I have spent a lot of time with him and we have shared a lot. I have shared a lot about my family and his family and he is someone I admire immensely.”