Mansfield Town fans urged to flock back to Sandy's at the One Call Stadium to back club

One Call Stadium's Ian Greaves Stand

But, even though the football is done until August, supporters are now being encouraged to get back down to the ground and meet up again in Sandy's Bar & Kitchen, which has finally re-opened at the rear of the Ian Greaves Stand this week.

Their return is seen as a big help to putting some finances into the club's coffers after so long without the backing of regular home attendances.

"After over a year of waiting, Mansfield Town fans are eagerly awaiting their return to One Call Stadium and Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen reopening is hopefully the first step in the direction of normality for us here at Field Mill,” said a club spokesperson.

“So why not enjoy some well deserved down time with a freshly pulled pint and our delicious new menu to support the Stags until the stadium seats can be filled again? We’d like to thank the fans and local community for their support during this difficult time, so why not pop down so we can do so in person?”

Following crucial renovation work during lockdown, Sandy's will now be open from noon daily, with a brand new menu and home cooked food, including a Sunday dinner, and boasts indoor and outdoor seating with unlimited free parking.

Their live sport big TV screens are expected to be highly popular with supporters when the delayed Euro 2020 tournament begins next month.