Mansfield Town fans urged to get behind the U18s in tonight’s FA Youth Cup clash with Rotherham United

Mansfield Town boss John Dempster has called on fans to get behind the club’s U18s when they host Rotherham United in the second round of the FA Youth Cup at the One Call Stadium tonight (7pm).

“It would be great to see some of our supporters come down and support our U18s,” he said.

“I will be there with some of the first team pros that are more local and the message to the supporters would be get down and come and support the youth team.”

Young striker Jimmy Knowles was left out of the first team squad for last night’s Leasing.com Trophy trip to Burton Albion to ensure he was available tonight.

“Jimmy will be starting for the U18s in what is a very important FA Youth Cup fixture,” said Dempster.

“It is a competition we take very seriously as a football club and we wanted to give them the best opportunity of progressing into the next round.”

Stags beat Doncaster Rovers in a 4-3 thriller in the last round, to set up this home tie with the Millers.

Rio Molyneaux and Jimmy Knowles both helped themselves to a brace, as the young guns came from behind to win.

Tonight’s opponents overcame non-league Haughmond FC in round one, as they avoided an FA Cup upset.

The two sides have already met twice this season in league and cup with the Millers getting the better of the Stags in two closely fought affairs at Roundwood Sports Complex.

Goals from Ethan Hill and Shamar Lawson were not enough to claim a share of the spoils in the last match, as Rotherham narrowly won 3-2.

Stags’ coach Mike Whitlow is hoping it will be ‘third time lucky’ tonight.

“The Millers are a hard-working and honest team who really play to their strengths”, said Whitlow.

“We’ve competed with them twice already this season but fallen just short, we’ve got to give that little bit more this time. We’re hoping its third time lucky.

“We’ve got players in the dressing room that can win us games, but we need to stop making individual errors and tighten up at the back.

“You know what you’ll get with Rotherham they have players who can get the ball down and hurt you. We have to be ready for that.”

Tickets for the match are £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Supporters will be housed in the lower tier of the Ian Greaves Stand for the match and tickets are cash only at the turnstiles.

Tea, coffee and refreshments will be available from Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen.