Mansfield Town fans urged to video message support for team ahead of play-offs by chief executive Carolyn Radford

Mansfield Town chief executive Carolyn Radford has urged Stags fans to put the disappointment of missing out on automatic promotion behind them and film video messages of support for the players ahead of the League Two play-offs.

Radford was among the more than 5,000 Stags fans left bitterly dejected by the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons in the League Two winner-takes-all end-of-season finale.

But the Stags, who finished fourth, must now quickly pick themselves for a two-legged semi-final against Newport County.

Ahead of the first leg at Rodney Parade on Thursday evening, Carolyn Radford called on fans to help lift the players with their messages of support and approach the play-offs positively.

She said: “Thank you to all of our amazing Stags family who travelled to today’s game. I know we are all absolutely gutted with today’s result but we still have a job to do.

“I won’t allow negativity to enter my thoughts and I hope you won’t either.

“We will be preparing for the play-offs with positivity and you can play a part in the process.

“We will be showing the team videos of support this week and we would love as many fans as possible to take part.

“If you would like to be featured in the footage, please film your message of support and email it to info@mansfieldtown.net

“Your support will help us to finish #project promotion in the right way. You are all a part of this team too, let’s finish this together.”

After Thursday’s trip to Newport, the Stags will host the second leg at One Call Stadium on Sunday.