Mansfield Town friendly at Retford United limited to 1,000 fans

Nigel Clough has named his squad for the game at Retford.

Retford have informed the Stags that - due to coronavirus restrictions - a maximum of 1,000 spectators will be permitted into the ground, with entry being granted on a first-come, first-served basis at Cannon Park.

Entry will only be available on matchday, with gates opening at 6pm, and with cash payment only.

The wearing of face coverings is mandatory upon entering the Retford United club house.

Tickets are not available to purchase via the Mansfield Town ticket office or stagstickets.co.uk.

Both clubs are advising that supporters arrive in plenty of time on matchday, for the best chance of entering the ground.

Admission prices for the friendly are as follows: Adults: £3, Concessions: £2, Under-16s: FREE (with paying adult)

Stags’ boss Nigel Clough has also revealed his squad for Tuesday’s friendly.

Goalkeeper: George Shelvey

Defenders: James Clarke, James Perch, Stephen McLaughlin, Ryan Burke, Kellan Gordon, Farrend Rawson, Elliott Hewitt, Jaden Charles

Midfielders: Keaton Ward, George Maris, Harry Charsley, Jason Law, Ollie Clarke, Stephen Quinn, George Lapslie