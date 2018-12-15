Mansfield Town game at Forest Green abandoned at half-time

Heavy rain saw Mansfield Town’s game at Forest Green Rovers abandoned at half-time today with the scores locked at 0-0.

Incessant rain all morning left the game in doubt, though it did kick off on time.

However, the rain continued to fall and at one stage during the first half the referee spoke to both captains as the wet surface hampered the football.

The game managed to reach half-time but with the rain still coming down and, with more forecast, it was decided to call a premature end to proceedings.