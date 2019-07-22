Mansfield Town home in on transfer targets as wage demands drop

Mansfield Town hope to have a fifth summer signing secured this week as the new season nears and wage demands drop.

Stags have already added four new faces to their squad but continue to look for cover at right back as well as an attacking midfielder.

Assistant boss Lee Glover said: “We are trying to work on a couple of things.

“We don’t want to say too much until we get it over the line. But we are always looking to improve the squad. The chairman has been great in his backing of us.

“We might get something over the line this week. But it’s got to be the right person who will improve the squad.

“We don’t want to bring in fillers or a body. We want to make sure it’s someone who can affect the team.”

He added: “To be brutally honest you get that many players thrown at you, it’s difficult as all of them are decent players and have a pedigree.

“But you’ve got to balance it and the gaffer, myself and the rest of the staff have to decide who would be best to come into the building and fit into what we want to do and fit in with the team.

“There are loads of players now and I think the wage demands are more realistic now as it gets nearer the season whereas a couple of weeks ago they were probably throwing extra money on it. Hopefully the ball will now be more in our court.”

However, if no signings could be concluded Glover is adamant Stags already have a talented squad that can make an impact.

“I think we definitely have enough in the building to win a game of football now anyway,” he said.